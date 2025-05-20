Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 20, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. This New York Times puzzle challenges you to categorize 16 words into four groups. However, it does not reveal the names of these categories, making it hard to solve the answers and maintain your streak.

This article provides four hints to help you narrow your guesses and decipher the puzzle. You can also check the answers from the final segment of the article. Read on to explore more.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 20, 2025)

The hints for the latest NYT Connections puzzle can be found in the table below:

All words for NYT Connections for today (Image via the New York Times)

Catgeories Hints Yellow category These words are associated with keeping records. Green category These are often seen in a farmhouse. Blue category These people solve mysteries. Purple category These words sit before a three-letter word that indicates where you sleep.

Answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle (May 20, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

All answers for today's New York Times Connections (Image via the New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Account Book. The words are Ledger, Record, Account, and Register. Green category These are Seen in a Barn. The words are Bale, Pitchfork, Horse, and Trough. Blue category These are Detectives of Kid-Lit. The words are Brown, Holmes, Hardy, and Drew. Purple category These are Words before "Bed." The words are Canopy, Murphy, Day, and Water.

