Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 20, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified May 20, 2025 01:17 IST
Today
All New York Times Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. This New York Times puzzle challenges you to categorize 16 words into four groups. However, it does not reveal the names of these categories, making it hard to solve the answers and maintain your streak.

This article provides four hints to help you narrow your guesses and decipher the puzzle. You can also check the answers from the final segment of the article. Read on to explore more.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 20, 2025)

The hints for the latest NYT Connections puzzle can be found in the table below:

All words for NYT Connections for today (Image via the New York Times)
CatgeoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words are associated with keeping records.
Green categoryThese are often seen in a farmhouse.
Blue categoryThese people solve mysteries.
Purple categoryThese words sit before a three-letter word that indicates where you sleep.
also-read-trending Trending

Answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle (May 20, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

All answers for today&#039;s New York Times Connections (Image via the New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Account Book. The words are Ledger, Record, Account, and Register.
Green categoryThese are Seen in a Barn. The words are Bale, Pitchfork, Horse, and Trough.
Blue categoryThese are Detectives of Kid-Lit. The words are Brown, Holmes, Hardy, and Drew.
Purple categoryThese are Words before "Bed." The words are Canopy, Murphy, Day, and Water.
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

