Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 23, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 23, 2025) can help you continue your winning streak. The New York Times has shared 16 words, challenging you to categorize them into four categories, each connected to a theme. However, the publisher does not share the names of these themes until you figure out the answers.

Solving the puzzle can be difficult since you only get four chances to determine the answers. On that note, this article provides hints to help you categorize the names of these themes. This should help you narrow down your guesses. You can also check the final segment for today's answers.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 23, 2025)

The hints for today's Connections puzzle can be found in the table below:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words are used to refer to a great party. Green category These are your dispositions. Blue category The British used to measure weight with these. Purple category These are related to a feline.

Answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle (May 23, 2025)

The table below features the answers for today's Connections puzzle:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words are used to mean Quite The Party. They are Bash, Blowout, Blast, and Rave. Green category These words mean One's Constitution. They are Character, Makeup, Fiber, and Nature. Blue category These are British Imperial Units of Weight. The words are Dram, Pound, Ounce, and Stone. Purple category These are What "Cat's Eye" Can Be Used to Describe. The words are Eyeliner, Marble, Glasses, and Nebula.

