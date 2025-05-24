  • home icon
  Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 24, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 24, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified May 24, 2025 00:58 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. You must group 16 words into four categories, each with a different theme. Each category will have four words, and you only get four chances to solve the entire puzzle.

This article offers four hints to guide you toward the names of today's categories. If these aren't enough, you can also refer to the final segment of the article for today's answers and cross-check your guesses before submitting them.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 24, 2025)

The hints for today's Connections puzzle can be found in the table below:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese things help you to take proper care of infants.
Green categoryThese belong to a category of garments, minus one specific last letter.
Blue categoryThese are members of some popular city-based sports teams.
Purple categoryThese are popular authors.
also-read-trending Trending

Answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle (May 24, 2025)

The table below features the answers for the Connections puzzle from May 24, 2025:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Purple categoryThese are Black Women Authors. The authors are Butler, Hooks, Gay, and Walker.
Yellow categoryThese are Baby Gear. The words are Bib, Bottle, Stroller, and Monitor.
Green categoryThese are Kinds of Pants minus "S". The words are Capri, Jogger, Jean, and Slack.
Purple categoryThese are New York Sports Team Members. The words are Jet, Net, Met, and Ranger.
About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Edited by Niladri Roy
