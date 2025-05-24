Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 24, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. You must group 16 words into four categories, each with a different theme. Each category will have four words, and you only get four chances to solve the entire puzzle.

This article offers four hints to guide you toward the names of today's categories. If these aren't enough, you can also refer to the final segment of the article for today's answers and cross-check your guesses before submitting them.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 24, 2025)

The hints for today's Connections puzzle can be found in the table below:

All NYT Connections words for today

Categories Hints Yellow category These things help you to take proper care of infants. Green category These belong to a category of garments, minus one specific last letter. Blue category These are members of some popular city-based sports teams. Purple category These are popular authors.

Answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle (May 24, 2025)

The table below features the answers for the Connections puzzle from May 24, 2025:

All NYT Connections answers for today

Categories Answers Purple category These are Black Women Authors. The authors are Butler, Hooks, Gay, and Walker. Yellow category These are Baby Gear. The words are Bib, Bottle, Stroller, and Monitor. Green category These are Kinds of Pants minus "S". The words are Capri, Jogger, Jean, and Slack. Purple category These are New York Sports Team Members. The words are Jet, Net, Met, and Ranger.

