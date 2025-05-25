Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 25, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times challenges its readers and word-puzzle enthusiasts worldwide to categorize 16 words into four categories. Each of these categories has four words, and each category is connected to different themes. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories, and only gives four chances to the players, making solving this puzzle tougher than usual.

Therefore, this article brings four hints for the readers to help them decipher the names of these categories. In case the hints are not enough, you can also check the answers from the final segment.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 25, 2025)

The hints for today's Connections puzzle can be found in the table below:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category You play poker with these. Green category These words are used to describe people who look similar to each other. Blue category You can get pierced here. Purple category These words refer to types of letters.

Answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle (May 25, 2025)

The table below features the answers for the Connections puzzle from May 25, 2025:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Playing Cards. The words are Ace, King, Jack, and Queen. Green category These words are synonyms for Doppelganger. The words are Clone, Ringer, Double, and Twin. Blue category These are Ear Piercing Sites. The words are Conch, Lobe, Helix, and Rook. Purple category These words sit before ____Mail. The words are Chain, Junk, Electronic, and Snail.

