Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 26, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. This New York Times puzzle features 16 words that must be categorized into four groups. However, solving the puzzle can be hard, as you get only four chances to figure out the answers.

Below, we have four hints to help you decipher the puzzle. You can also find the answers at the end of the article. Read on for more.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 26, 2025)

The hints for today's Connections puzzle can be found in the table below:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These pieces of fabric are made of the same material. Green category These words are used to mean two contradictory things. Blue category These are undergarments. Purple category Change the first letter, and these are popular variations of an indoor game.

Answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle (May 26, 2025)

The table below features the answers for the Connections puzzle from May 26, 2025:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Items in a Linen Closet. The words are Pillowcase, Towel, Sheet, and Washcloth. Green category These words mean Diametric. The words are Counter, Polar, Opposite, and Reverse. Blue category These are Lingerie. The words are Garter, Slip, Teddy, and Hose. Purple category These are Card Games with the First Letter Changed. The words are Din, Gummy, Fridge, and Joker.

