Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 27, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The Connections puzzle offers word-puzzle enthusiasts worldwide four chances to categorize 16 words into four groups. Each category has a theme, which the publisher reveals only after you complete the puzzle.

Solving the puzzle can be difficult since the publisher doesn't provide any hints to lead you to the answers. Therefore, we have four hints to help you decipher the names of these categories or the words that might fit them. We have also provided the answers in the final segment of the article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 27, 2025)

The hints for today's Connections puzzle can be found in the table below:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These things have the same shape. Green category You can see these things in an airport. Blue category This is how you produce sounds when playing a particular musical instrument. Purple category These are characters from a popular Disney movie.

Answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle (May 27, 2025)

The table below features the answers for the Connections puzzle from May 27, 2025:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Round Flat Things. The words are Coaster, Frisbee, Record, and Pancake. Green category These are Airport Features. The words are Lounge, Food Court, Gate, and Carousel. Blue category These are Guitar Playing Techniques. The words are Bend, Slide, Pick, and Strum. Purple category These are What Characters were Transformed into in "Beauty and the Beast." The words are Clock, Beast, Teacup, and Candelabra.

