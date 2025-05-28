Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 28, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 28, 2025) are here to help you continue your winning streak. The New York Times has once again brought forth 16 words that must be placed into four separate categories of four words. Wordsmiths only have four chances to get the right answers.

While the categories are connected to separate themes, the publisher does not reveal the names of these themes or provide hints until the player figures out the answers, making this word puzzle difficult to solve.

This article provides four hints to help readers decipher the names of the categories. You can also find the answers to today's puzzle in the final segment.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 28, 2025)

The hints for today's Connections puzzle can be found in the table below:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words bring two things together. Green category These are parts of a two-wheeler. Blue category These are award-winning films. Purple category These words relate to types of music with an extra letter.

Answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle (May 28, 2025)

The table below features the answers for the Connections puzzle for May 28, 2025:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Connect. They are Bridge, Link, Join, and Unite. Green category These are Parts of a Bike. They are Chain, Saddl, Pedal, and Wheel. Blue category These are Best Picture Winners Since 2000. They are Chicago, Gladiator, Crash, and Moonlight. Purple category These are Music Genres plus a Letter. The words are Bluest, Rocky, Pope, and Skat.

