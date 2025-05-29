Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 29, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. As always, the publisher has given you four chances to categorize 16 words into four groups, without revealing the themes of these categories. You must rely on your guessing acumen to find the answers.

This article provides four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories. You can also check the answers from the final segment of the article in case you want to cross-check your guesses before submitting them.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 29, 2025)

The hints for today's Connections puzzle can be found in the table below:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Category Hints Yellow category You do these things to someone when you're impressed by their actions. Green category These words are synonymous with "appropriate". Blue category These words relate to the decoration of a baked snack. Purple category These words could mean a four-letter word that generally pertains to gym-goers.

Answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle (May 29, 2025)

The table below features the answers for the Connections puzzle for May 29, 2025:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Salute. The words are Applaud, Honor, Hail, and Praise. Green category These words mean Suitable. The words are Apt, Proper, Fit, and Right. Blue category These are Verbs for Finishing Donuts. The words are Frost, Powder, Glaze, and Sprinkle. Purple category These are What "Buff" might Mean. The words are Enthusiast, Muscular, Nude, and Polish.

