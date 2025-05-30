  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 30, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified May 30, 2025 00:44 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

The New York Times challenges players to categorize 16 words in four categories within limited chances and zero hints, forcing them to look for NYT Connections hints and answers. The publisher introduces 16 new words every day. While the categories are related to different themes, the publisher does not reveal their names until the players can solve the puzzle, making the puzzle-solving process tougher than usual.

On that note, this article brings four hints that can help readers decipher the themes or certain words that might fit them. These hints can help you save your winning streak.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 30, 2025)

The hints for today's Connections puzzle can be found in the table below:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese objects have a rod-like structure.
Green categoryYou can roll these things.
Blue categoryThese common items can enhance your charisma.
Purple categoryThese words sit before a particular five-letter word.
Answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle (May 30, 2025)

The table below features the answers for the Connections puzzle for May 30, 2025:

The New York Times Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Rods. The words are Bat, Stick, Staff, and Club.
Green categoryThis category is named "They're on a Roll!"The words are Foil, Tape, Ribbon, and Toilet Paper.
Blue categoryThese are Common Swag Items. The words are Hat, Water Bottle, Tote, and Tee.
Purple categoryThese are Words Before "Shack". The words are Caddy, Radio, Love, and Shake.
About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

