Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 30, 2025): All puzzle answers

The New York Times challenges players to categorize 16 words in four categories within limited chances and zero hints, forcing them to look for NYT Connections hints and answers. The publisher introduces 16 new words every day. While the categories are related to different themes, the publisher does not reveal their names until the players can solve the puzzle, making the puzzle-solving process tougher than usual.

On that note, this article brings four hints that can help readers decipher the themes or certain words that might fit them. These hints can help you save your winning streak.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 30, 2025)

The hints for today's Connections puzzle can be found in the table below:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These objects have a rod-like structure. Green category You can roll these things. Blue category These common items can enhance your charisma. Purple category These words sit before a particular five-letter word.

Answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle (May 30, 2025)

The table below features the answers for the Connections puzzle for May 30, 2025:

The New York Times Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Rods. The words are Bat, Stick, Staff, and Club. Green category This category is named "They're on a Roll!"The words are Foil, Tape, Ribbon, and Toilet Paper. Blue category These are Common Swag Items. The words are Hat, Water Bottle, Tote, and Tee. Purple category These are Words Before "Shack". The words are Caddy, Radio, Love, and Shake.

