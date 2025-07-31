Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (August 1, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle has brought 16 words as usual, giving you four chances to categorize them into four different groups. Each category has a specific theme, which won't be displayed until you figure out its words and submit them. Since you don't get any hints from the publishers, solving the word puzzle becomes extremely hard.

This article offers four hints to help you guess the categories and save your winning streak. You can also check out the actual answers from the final segment.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (August 1, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle's hints for today (August 1, 2025) are discussed in the table below:

All words for the New York Times Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words relate to talent. Green category These words have a common silent letter. Blue category These are legendary actors from classic cinema. Purple category These words can sit after a phrase that pertains to hitting something.

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (August 1, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle's answers for today are provided below:

The answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category The category is called Aptitude. The words are Bent, Flair, Faculty, and Gift. Green category The category is called Silent "W". The words are Sword, Playwright, Wreath, and Wrap. Blue category These are Legends of Classic Hollywood. The words are Dean, Garland, Gable, and Temple. Purple category The category is called Hit The____. The words are Hay, Jackpot, Road, and Roof.

