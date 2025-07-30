Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 31, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle has brought 16 new words that you must categorize into four groups, each connected by a theme. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories until you submit your answers, for which you get four tries, making solving the puzzle incredibly difficult at times.

Ad

This article offers four hints that can help you solve today's Connections. You can also check out the final segment for the actual answers.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 31, 2025)

The New York Times Connections hints for today are provided below:

All words for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category This category is associated with "number one." Green category This category is associated with "number two." Blue category This category is associated with "number three." Purple category The category is related to a word that is synonymous with "final" or "at the bottom of the list."

Ad

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 31, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle answers for today are provided below:

All answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category The category is First___. The words are Aid, Nations, Responders, and Lady. Green category The category is Second____. The words are Coming, Guess, Fiddle, and Nature. Blue category The category is Third____. The words are Eye, Rail, Rock, and Party. Purple category The category is Last____. The words are Laugh, Straw, Resort, and Super.

Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.