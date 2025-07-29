Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 30, 2025): All puzzle answers

The NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The 16 words featured are connected to four different categories, whose names won't be revealed until you solve the puzzle. Adding on to the difficulty, you have only four chances to solve the puzzle, so you might need some help to do so.

Below, you can find four hints that can help you narrow down your guesses and progress towards saving your winning streak. Read on for more.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 30, 2025)

The New York Times Publisher hints for today are provided below:

All NYT Connections hints for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category This is how we give instructions. Green category These words relate to methodology. Blue category The first part of these words is related to Greek numerals. Purple category These are anagrams related to music.

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 30, 2025)

The answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle are provided below:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words relate to Instruct. The words are Coach, Guide, Direct, and Train. Green category These words mean "Means." The words are Instrument, Organ, Medium, and Vehicle. Blue category These words are Starting with Greek Numerical Prefixes. The words are Dioxide, Tetracycline, Monorail, and Triangle. Purple category These are Anagarams of Musical Instruments. The words are Groan, Abut, Bulge, and Voila.

