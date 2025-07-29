  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 30, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 29, 2025 19:24 GMT
Today
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers for today are provided below (Image via The New York Times)

The NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The 16 words featured are connected to four different categories, whose names won't be revealed until you solve the puzzle. Adding on to the difficulty, you have only four chances to solve the puzzle, so you might need some help to do so.

Below, you can find four hints that can help you narrow down your guesses and progress towards saving your winning streak. Read on for more.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 30, 2025)

The New York Times Publisher hints for today are provided below:

All NYT Connections hints for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThis is how we give instructions.
Green categoryThese words relate to methodology.
Blue categoryThe first part of these words is related to Greek numerals.
Purple categoryThese are anagrams related to music.
Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 30, 2025)

The answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle are provided below:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words relate to Instruct. The words are Coach, Guide, Direct, and Train.
Green categoryThese words mean "Means." The words are Instrument, Organ, Medium, and Vehicle.
Blue categoryThese words are Starting with Greek Numerical Prefixes. The words are Dioxide, Tetracycline, Monorail, and Triangle.
Purple categoryThese are Anagarams of Musical Instruments. The words are Groan, Abut, Bulge, and Voila.
