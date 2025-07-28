Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 29, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle's hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. Every day, The New York Times presents 16 words to the community, challenging players to categorize them into four different groups. Since you have only four chances to solve the entire puzzle, the strategy of continually guessing categories until you stumble upon the answers will not work.

This article offers four hints to help you deduce the names of the categories. We have also shown the answers in the final segment, for those who want to cross-check their guesses before submitting them.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 29, 2025)

All the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle for today are mentioned in the table below:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category Shopping becomes much more enjoyable with these. Green category This is how you annoy someone. Blue category You may have heard these words while in a casino. Purple category These words can be used together with a four-letter verb that can also be associated with car tires, footballs, balloons, etc.

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 29, 2025)

The answers for the NYT Connections puzzle for today are discussed below:

All answers for the New York Times Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Discount. The words are Deal, Sale, Promotion, and Special. Green category These words mean Irritate. The words are Nettle, Steam, Ruffle, and Bug. Blue category These are Poker Actions. The words are Call, Fold, Check, and Raise. Purple category These are Things You Can Pump. The words are Iron, Fist, Gas, and Brakes.

