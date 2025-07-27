Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 28, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers for today can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle features 16 words connected to four different themes. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories before you solve the puzzle. Besides, you only get four chances to figure out the answers, which makes it tougher than typical word puzzles.

This article features four hints to help you narrow down your guesses and solve the puzzle. You can also find the answers in the final segment of the article. Read on for more.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 28, 2025)

The hints for today's puzzle are discussed below:

All words for the NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are adjectives that describe things that come first. Green category These guide you towards something. Blue category Collectors love these. Purple category These words sit before the same five-letter word.

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 28, 2025)

The answers for today's New York Times Connections are discussed below:

All the answers for the NYT Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Foremost. The words are First, Original, Primary, and Initial. Green category These words mean Indication. The words are Evidence, Sign, Trace, and Hint. Blue category These are Item in a Collection. The words are Stamp, Coin, Record, and Comic. Purple category These words sit before ____Movie. The words are Buddy, Date, Cult, and Client.

