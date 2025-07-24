Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 25, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle features 16 words, each of which fits into four different categories. It is challenging to unravel the answers since you will only get four chances to determine the categories. However, word-puzzle enthusiasts worldwide gather on the website every day because of this challenging conundrum.

To that end, this article brings hints for the New York Times Connections puzzle to help readers stay a step ahead. The four hints for today's Connections puzzle will nudge you towards the names of these categories. Read on to explore more.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 25, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle's hints for today are discussed below:

All words for the NYT Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category This is how you tell someone to keep quiet. Green category These are the names of the states of a country. Blue category These are related to a sport that requires a bat and a ball. Purple category These words sit after a five-letter word.

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 25, 2025)

Check out all the answers for today's puzzle below:

All answers for the NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words are synonyms for Hush-Hush. The words are Quiet, Mum, Private, and Secret. Green category These are State Abbreviations. The words are "IN", "OH", "MA", and "OK". Blue category These are Baseball Calls. The words are Ball, Foul, Fair, and Out. Purple category These words follow Queen ___. The words are Bee, Mary, Bed, and Mother.

