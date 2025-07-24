  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 25, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 24, 2025 19:00 GMT
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections puzzle features 16 words, each of which fits into four different categories. It is challenging to unravel the answers since you will only get four chances to determine the categories. However, word-puzzle enthusiasts worldwide gather on the website every day because of this challenging conundrum.

To that end, this article brings hints for the New York Times Connections puzzle to help readers stay a step ahead. The four hints for today's Connections puzzle will nudge you towards the names of these categories. Read on to explore more.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 25, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle's hints for today are discussed below:

All words for the NYT Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThis is how you tell someone to keep quiet.
Green categoryThese are the names of the states of a country.
Blue categoryThese are related to a sport that requires a bat and a ball.
Purple categoryThese words sit after a five-letter word.
Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 25, 2025)

Check out all the answers for today's puzzle below:

All answers for the NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words are synonyms for Hush-Hush. The words are Quiet, Mum, Private, and Secret.
Green categoryThese are State Abbreviations. The words are "IN", "OH", "MA", and "OK".
Blue categoryThese are Baseball Calls. The words are Ball, Foul, Fair, and Out.
Purple categoryThese words follow Queen ___. The words are Bee, Mary, Bed, and Mother.
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda

