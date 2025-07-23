Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 24, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle features 16 words without revealing the four categories they fit into. The challenge here is to place these words into the said categories – you only get four chances to do so. Thus, finding the answers and solving the puzzle can be fairly challenging.

Ad

This article provides four hints, each leading you to the names of today's categories. You can also find the answers for the puzzle in the final segment.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 24, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle's hints for today are:

All words for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category Adjectives for things that are very big. Green category Words for when you leave a place. Blue category These are associated with basketball. Purple category These words are similar to the synonyms for thievery.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 24, 2025)

The answers for today's puzzle are provided in the table below:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words refer to Colossal. They are Giant, Titanic, Mammoth, and Great. Green category These words mean to Leave Quickly. They are Bounce, Jet, Dip, and Split. Blue category These are Parts of a Basketball Hoop. The words are Backboard, Pole, Net, and Rim. Purple category These are Homophones of Synonyms for "Nab." The words are Knick, Rabe, Lute, and Steel.

Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.