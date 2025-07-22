Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 23, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle's hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times puzzle presents 16 words, challenging you to categorize them into four sets. However, players won't know the names of the categories until they figure out the answers, and they will get only four chances to do so.

This article brings four subtle hints that can help you figure out the names of the categories or words that might fit them. Read on to explore more.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 23, 2025)

The hints for the New York Times Connections puzzle today are:

All words for the New York Times Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category They are known to cause fear. Green category Types of meat cuts. Blue category Almost every would-be homeowner worries about these things. Purple category These names are related to animals.

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 23, 2025)

The answers for today's puzzle are discussed below:

The answers for today's New York Times Connections (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Dread-Inducing Figures. The words are Phantom, Hobgoblin, Bogeyman, and Bugbear. Green category These are Kinds of Steaks. The words are Flatiron, Tomahawk, Chateaubriand, and Porterhouse. Blue category These are Related to Buying a Home. The words are Insurance, Escrow, Mortgage, and Appraisal. Purple category These words are names of Animals ending with Animals. The words are Titmouse, Seahorse, Wombat, and Geoduck.

