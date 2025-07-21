Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 22, 2025): All puzzle answers

The NYT Connections puzzle for today (July 22, 2025) has brought forth 16 words, challenging players to identify four categories where the words fit. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of these categories and gives them only four chances to solve the puzzle.

This article provides four hints to help players determine the categories so they can narrow down their guesses. The answers are also included in the final segment.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 22, 2025)

The NYT Connections puzzle hints for today are:

The New York Times Connections words for today

Categories Hints Yellow category These words are synonyms for impudence. Green category These words are associated with diminishing something. Blue category These are related to a distinct configuration. Purple category These words come after a three-letter word, which is also a desert.

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 22, 2025)

These are today's NYT Connections puzzle answers:

All answers for The New York Times puzzle today

Categories Answers Yellow category These words relate to Sassiness. They are Attitude, Lip, Cheek, and Mouth. Green category These words mean to Mitigate. They are Soften, Cushion, Dampen, and Temper. Blue category These are certain Patterns. The words are Honeycomb, Camo, Checkers, and Stripes. Purple category These words come before ___Pie. They are Chess, Humble, Cute, and Whoopie.

