Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 21, 2025): All puzzle answers

The NYT Connections puzzle for today has once again presented 16 words that must be categorized into four distinct groups, each with a specific theme. The publisher does not reveal the names of the categories and only gives you four chances to solve the puzzle.

This article offers four hints that can help you figure out the names of today's categories. You can also find the answers to the puzzle in the final segment.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 21, 2025)

The hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are provided in the table below:

All words for today's NYT Connections (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are synonymous with "extra benefits." Green category These words refer to how matter changes its form. Blue category These words are from a popular sitcom featuring a famous comedian. Purple category These are what a particular punctuation mark can indicate.

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 21, 2025)

All answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle today are provided in the table below:

All answers for the New York Times Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Additional Perk. The words are Icing, Bonus, Extra, and Gravy. Green category These are Phase Transitions for Liquids. The words are Condensation, Melting, Freezing, and Vaporization. Blue category These are Concepts from Seinfield. The words are Yada Yada, Regifting, Shrinkage, and Festivus. Purple category These are What ' can Indicate. The words are Foot, Contraction, Quote, and Possessive.

