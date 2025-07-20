  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 21, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 20, 2025 19:06 GMT
Today
The New York Times Connections puzzle hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

The NYT Connections puzzle for today has once again presented 16 words that must be categorized into four distinct groups, each with a specific theme. The publisher does not reveal the names of the categories and only gives you four chances to solve the puzzle.

This article offers four hints that can help you figure out the names of today's categories. You can also find the answers to the puzzle in the final segment.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 21, 2025)

The hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are provided in the table below:

All words for today&#039;s NYT Connections (Image via The New York Times)
All words for today's NYT Connections (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese are synonymous with "extra benefits."
Green categoryThese words refer to how matter changes its form.
Blue categoryThese words are from a popular sitcom featuring a famous comedian.
Purple categoryThese are what a particular punctuation mark can indicate.
Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 21, 2025)

All answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle today are provided in the table below:

All answers for the New York Times Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All answers for the New York Times Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Additional Perk. The words are Icing, Bonus, Extra, and Gravy.
Green categoryThese are Phase Transitions for Liquids. The words are Condensation, Melting, Freezing, and Vaporization.
Blue categoryThese are Concepts from Seinfield. The words are Yada Yada, Regifting, Shrinkage, and Festivus.
Purple categoryThese are What ' can Indicate. The words are Foot, Contraction, Quote, and Possessive.
