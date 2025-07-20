Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 20, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle has some hints and answers that can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle features 16 new words, and the community must categorize them into four categories, each related to a specific theme. However, the publisher does not reveal their names, making it tougher than usual to solve the puzzle.

Since you get only four chances to solve the puzzle, this article provides four hints to help you figure out the names of the categories. This way, solving the puzzle gets a little bit easier than usual. Read on to stay a step ahead of your peers.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 20, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle hints for today are discussed below:

All words for the New York Times Connections puzzle of today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are synonyms for dance. Green category This category is related to breathing, not the body part, but the process. Blue category These are types of a specific drink. Purple category These words sit before a four-letter word.

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 20, 2025)

The answers for the NYT Connections puzzle today are provided below:

The New York Times puzzle answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Move to the Music. The words are Bop, Groove, Bounce, and Sway. Green category These words mean Inhalation. The words are Drag, Puff, Pull, and Draw. Blue category These are Martini Specifications. The words are Dry, Twist, Gin, and Shaken. Purple category These words sit after ___Word. The words are Buzz, Loan, Pass, and Cross.

