  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 20, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 20, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 20, 2025 05:56 GMT
Today
All New York Times Connections puzzle hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections puzzle has some hints and answers that can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle features 16 new words, and the community must categorize them into four categories, each related to a specific theme. However, the publisher does not reveal their names, making it tougher than usual to solve the puzzle.

Ad

Since you get only four chances to solve the puzzle, this article provides four hints to help you figure out the names of the categories. This way, solving the puzzle gets a little bit easier than usual. Read on to stay a step ahead of your peers.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 20, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle hints for today are discussed below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All words for the New York Times Connections puzzle of today (Image via The New York Times)
All words for the New York Times Connections puzzle of today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese are synonyms for dance.
Green categoryThis category is related to breathing, not the body part, but the process.
Blue categoryThese are types of a specific drink.
Purple categoryThese words sit before a four-letter word.
Ad

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 20, 2025)

The answers for the NYT Connections puzzle today are provided below:

The New York Times puzzle answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
The New York Times puzzle answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Move to the Music. The words are Bop, Groove, Bounce, and Sway.
Green categoryThese words mean Inhalation. The words are Drag, Puff, Pull, and Draw.
Blue categoryThese are Martini Specifications. The words are Dry, Twist, Gin, and Shaken.
Purple categoryThese words sit after ___Word. The words are Buzz, Loan, Pass, and Cross.
Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related puzzle:

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications