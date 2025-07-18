  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 19, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 18, 2025 19:20 GMT
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections puzzle can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times Connections puzzle has published 16 words for the community. The publisher challenges players to figure out where these words will fit in, but without revealing the names of the categories until they can figure out the answers. They also bring four hints for the community.

Since the publisher tries their best not to give the slightest hints to the players, this is one of the toughest word puzzles to solve. Therefore, this article brings four hints to help players figure out the names of the categories, so that solving the puzzle gets a little bit easier than usual.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 19, 2025)

The hints for today's NYT Connections puzzle are provided in the table below:

All words for the New York Times Connections puzzle of today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese places aid thirsty people.
Green categoryThese are related to American Football.
Blue categoryThese help you fix something at a place.
Purple categoryThese are the beginning of the names of some of the most popular titles.
Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 19, 2025)

The answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle are provided below:

The NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Sources of Drinking Water. The words are Rain, Tap, Well, and Spring.
Green categoryThese are Things you can do with a Football. The words are Pass, Snap, Punt, and Spike.
Blue categoryThese words relate to Sharp Fasteners. The words are Nail, Brad, Tack, and Pin.
Purple categoryThese are Starts of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The words are Don, Mic, Leo, and Rap.
