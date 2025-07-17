Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 18, 2025): All puzzle answers

The NYT Connections puzzle has once again challenged players to categorize 16 words into four groups based on themes they're connected by. As is the norm, the names of the categories won't be disclosed beforehand, and you will only get four tries to solve the puzzle.

Ad

This article offers four hints to help you guess the names of the categories. These hints can get you closer to today's answers and help you save your winning streak. If you're still in doubt, you can always cross-check your guesses with the actual answers from the final segment of this article.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 18, 2025)

The hints for today's NYT Connections puzzle are provided below:

Ad

Trending

All words for today's Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These have ordered components. Green category Curious and attentive individuals are good at these. Blue category These are positional variants of a type of exercise. Purple category These words can sit after a common word that is used to refer to a certain form of energy used to power our day-to-day gadgets and appliances.

Ad

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 18, 2025)

The answers for today's NYT Connections are discussed in the table below:

All New York Times Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category The category is called "Sequence." The words are String, Run, Series, and Streak. Green category The category is "Pick up on." The words are Spot, Note, Catch, and See. Blue category These are Yoga Backbends. The words are Bridge, Cow, Cobra, and Wheel. Purple category The category is "Electric ___." The words are Guitar, Blanket, Eel, and Slide.

Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.