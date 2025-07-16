Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 17, 2025): All puzzle answers
The NYT Connections puzzle presents 16 words daily, challenging players to categorize them into four different groups to save their winning streak. However, you get only four chances and zero hints for the challenge. The fact that the publisher doesn't reveal the names of the categories makes it even harder to solve the puzzle.
This article offers four hints to help you narrow down your guesses. This increases your chances of success without ruining the fun of solving the puzzle yourself. That said, if you have lost most of your chances, you can check the final segment for all the answers to today's NYT Connections puzzle.
Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 17, 2025)
The New York Times Connections puzzle hints for today (July 17, 2025) are discussed in the table below:
