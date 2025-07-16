Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 17, 2025): All puzzle answers

The NYT Connections puzzle presents 16 words daily, challenging players to categorize them into four different groups to save their winning streak. However, you get only four chances and zero hints for the challenge. The fact that the publisher doesn't reveal the names of the categories makes it even harder to solve the puzzle.

Ad

This article offers four hints to help you narrow down your guesses. This increases your chances of success without ruining the fun of solving the puzzle yourself. That said, if you have lost most of your chances, you can check the final segment for all the answers to today's NYT Connections puzzle.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 17, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle hints for today (July 17, 2025) are discussed in the table below:

Ad

Trending

All NYT Connections hints for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category Curious people do these things. Green category These words can sit after a two-letter word that is generally used to express disagreement.

Blue category The five-letter word that sits before the words in this category can mean "pretty awesome." Purple category These words end with the names of aquatic animals.

Ad

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 17, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle answers for today are:

All words for the New York Times Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category The category is called "Meddle." The words are Nose Around, Pry, Poke, and Snoop. Green category These are "Words after 'No' to mean 'It's All Good.'" The words are Biggie, Sweat, Worries, and Hard Feelings. Blue category The category is called "Super___." The words are Mario World, Power, Glue, and Pac. Purple category This category is called "Ending with Fish." The words are Camisole, Drum and Bass, Cape Cod, and Wu-Tang.

Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More