Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 17, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 16, 2025 18:54 GMT
Today
All NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers today (Image via The New York Times)

The NYT Connections puzzle presents 16 words daily, challenging players to categorize them into four different groups to save their winning streak. However, you get only four chances and zero hints for the challenge. The fact that the publisher doesn't reveal the names of the categories makes it even harder to solve the puzzle.

This article offers four hints to help you narrow down your guesses. This increases your chances of success without ruining the fun of solving the puzzle yourself. That said, if you have lost most of your chances, you can check the final segment for all the answers to today's NYT Connections puzzle.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 17, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle hints for today (July 17, 2025) are discussed in the table below:

All NYT Connections hints for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryCurious people do these things.
Green categoryThese words can sit after a two-letter word that is generally used to express disagreement.
Blue categoryThe five-letter word that sits before the words in this category can mean "pretty awesome."
Purple categoryThese words end with the names of aquatic animals.
Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 17, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle answers for today are:

All words for the New York Times Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThe category is called "Meddle." The words are Nose Around, Pry, Poke, and Snoop.
Green categoryThese are "Words after 'No' to mean 'It's All Good.'" The words are Biggie, Sweat, Worries, and Hard Feelings.
Blue categoryThe category is called "Super___." The words are Mario World, Power, Glue, and Pac.
Purple categoryThis category is called "Ending with Fish." The words are Camisole, Drum and Bass, Cape Cod, and Wu-Tang.
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Edited by Niladri Roy
