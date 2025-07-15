  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 16, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 15, 2025 18:59 GMT
Today
The New York Times Connections puzzle of today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle features 16 words that must be categorized into four distinct groups. However, the names of these categories will not be revealed until the puzzle is solved. Furthermore, you only get four chances to solve the puzzle and save your streak, making it even tougher than other word puzzles.

This article provides four hints to help you stay a step ahead of your peers. You can also find the answers to today's puzzle at the end of the article.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 16, 2025)

All hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (July 16, 2025) are discussed below:

All the words for the New York Times Connections puzzle for today (Image via The New York Times)
All the words for the New York Times Connections puzzle for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese are usually in places where you go for higher studies.
Green categoryThese are adjectives for when actors are going over-the-top.
Blue categoryThis is how you might capture something you have been chasing.
Purple categoryThese are the beginning of letters of a different language.
Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 16, 2025)

The answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle of today are discussed below:

All the answers for today&#039;s NYT Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)
All the answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Parts of a College Campus. The words are Cafeteria, Library, Dorm, and Quad.
Green categoryThese words mean Exaggerated, as a Performance. The words are Camp, Hammy, Dramatic, and Overdone.
Blue categoryThese words mean Close in On. The words are Corner, Trap, Surround, and Tree.
Purple categoryThese are Starts of Greek Letters. The words are Bet, Lamb, Delt, and The.
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
