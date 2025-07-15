Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 16, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle features 16 words that must be categorized into four distinct groups. However, the names of these categories will not be revealed until the puzzle is solved. Furthermore, you only get four chances to solve the puzzle and save your streak, making it even tougher than other word puzzles.

This article provides four hints to help you stay a step ahead of your peers. You can also find the answers to today's puzzle at the end of the article.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 16, 2025)

All hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (July 16, 2025) are discussed below:

All the words for the New York Times Connections puzzle for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are usually in places where you go for higher studies. Green category These are adjectives for when actors are going over-the-top. Blue category This is how you might capture something you have been chasing. Purple category These are the beginning of letters of a different language.

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 16, 2025)

The answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle of today are discussed below:

All the answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Parts of a College Campus. The words are Cafeteria, Library, Dorm, and Quad. Green category These words mean Exaggerated, as a Performance. The words are Camp, Hammy, Dramatic, and Overdone. Blue category These words mean Close in On. The words are Corner, Trap, Surround, and Tree. Purple category These are Starts of Greek Letters. The words are Bet, Lamb, Delt, and The.

