Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 15, 2025): All puzzle answers

In today's NYT Connections puzzle (July 15, 2025), 16 new words have gone live on the website. The challenge is to determine the categories they fit into. However, since the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories, finding the answers to the puzzle can be challenging.

Ad

This article presents four hints to help you narrow down your guesses. The answers are also provided for those looking to complete the puzzle quickly.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 15, 2025)

Here are the hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle:

The New York Times Connections words for July 15, 2025 (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words relate to gymnastics. Green category Relates to getting rid of someone or something. Blue category Popular films of a specific genre. Purple category These words come after a four-legged animal that runs fast.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 15, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle answers for today are provided in the table below:

All answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Gymnastic Apparatus. The words are Rings, Bars, Beam, and Vault. Green category These words are synonyms for Forced to Leave. They are Bounce, Eject, Remove, and Bolt. Blue category These are Horror Movies from 2022. They are Nope, Scream, Pearl, and Smile. Purple category These words come after Horse___. They are Feathers, Power, Play, and Shoe.

Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.