Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 14, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. This New York Times puzzle features 16 words, challenging players to categorize the words into four different groups, each connected to a unique theme. However, solving the puzzle can be tough since the names of the categories won't be provided beforehand.

This article provides four hints to help you identify the names of these categories. You can also find the answers further below.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 14, 2025)

This segment discusses all the hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle:

All words for the New York Times Connections puzzle of today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are shades of the color of sadness. Green category This is how we often describe expensive cars. Blue category These words fit before a particular surname. Purple category These words are related to popular Disney characters.

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 14, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle's answers for today are provided below:

All answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Shade of Blue. The words are Baby, Powder, Ice, and Sky. Green category These are Adjectives for a Sports Car. The words are Compact, Sleek, Fast, and Sporty. Blue category These are Words Before "Roger/s." The words are Ginger, Mister, Jolly, and Roy. Purple category These are popular Disney Animated Characters Plus a Letter. The words are Abut, Flounders, Belled, and Scary.

