  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 14, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 14, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 13, 2025 18:54 GMT
Today
The New York Times Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. This New York Times puzzle features 16 words, challenging players to categorize the words into four different groups, each connected to a unique theme. However, solving the puzzle can be tough since the names of the categories won't be provided beforehand.

Ad

This article provides four hints to help you identify the names of these categories. You can also find the answers further below.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 14, 2025)

This segment discusses all the hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All words for the New York Times Connections puzzle of today (Image via The New York Times)
All words for the New York Times Connections puzzle of today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese are shades of the color of sadness.
Green categoryThis is how we often describe expensive cars.
Blue categoryThese words fit before a particular surname.
Purple categoryThese words are related to popular Disney characters.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 14, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle's answers for today are provided below:

All answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle for today (Image via The New York Times)
All answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Shade of Blue. The words are Baby, Powder, Ice, and Sky.
Green categoryThese are Adjectives for a Sports Car. The words are Compact, Sleek, Fast, and Sporty.
Blue categoryThese are Words Before "Roger/s." The words are Ginger, Mister, Jolly, and Roy.
Purple categoryThese are popular Disney Animated Characters Plus a Letter. The words are Abut, Flounders, Belled, and Scary.
Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections articles:

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications