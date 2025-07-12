Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 13, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle features 16 words, which you must split into four groups, each representing a unique theme. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of these themes, and you get only four chances to find the answers, adding to the puzzle's difficulty.

This article features a few hints as well as the answers for today that can help you save your winning streak. Read on for more.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 13, 2025)

The New York Times puzzle's hints for today (July 13, 2025) are discussed in the table below:

All the words for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Category Hints Yellow category These words are related to disrespecting someone. Green category These words are related to important information. Blue category These words are related to written words. Purple category These are different names for a type of alcoholic beverage.

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 13, 2025)

The New York Times answers for today's puzzle are discussed in the table below:

All of today's NYT Connections answers (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Insult. The words are Burn, Slight, Knock, and Zing. Green category These are Credit Card Info. The words are Expiration, Number, Name, and Zip. Blue category These are Slang for Printed Matter. The words are Glossy, Rag, Mag, and Zine. Purple category These are Wine Nicknames. The words are Bubbly, Chard, Cab, and Zin.

