Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 12, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The daily puzzle presents 16 new words that must be categorized into four groups, each with a different theme. However, the publisher only gives you four chances to figure out all the answers and does not reveal the names of the categories until you do so.

This article offers four hints to help you figure out the names of the categories, so that solving the puzzle gets easier than usual. You can also check the actual answers from the final segment.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 12, 2025)

The hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (July 12, 2025) are mentioned below:

All words for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category You do these things when you're in favor of something. Green category These words relate to being specific. Blue category You may come across these words while studying history. Purple category These are often used to spell something out for someone.

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 12, 2025)

The answers for the NYT Connections puzzle of today are discussed in the table below:

All answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Endorse. The words are Back, Second, Champion, and Support. Green category These words mean Detailed. The words are Elaborate, Thorough, Particular, and Minute. Blue category These words mean Era. The words are Age, Period, Day, and Time. Purple category These are In the NATO Alphabet. The words are Echo, Uniform, Kilo, and Victor.

