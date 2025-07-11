  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 12, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 11, 2025 18:58 GMT
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The daily puzzle presents 16 new words that must be categorized into four groups, each with a different theme. However, the publisher only gives you four chances to figure out all the answers and does not reveal the names of the categories until you do so.

This article offers four hints to help you figure out the names of the categories, so that solving the puzzle gets easier than usual. You can also check the actual answers from the final segment.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 12, 2025)

The hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (July 12, 2025) are mentioned below:

All words for today&#039;s New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)
All words for today's New York Times Connections puzzle
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryYou do these things when you're in favor of something.
Green categoryThese words relate to being specific.
Blue categoryYou may come across these words while studying history.
Purple categoryThese are often used to spell something out for someone.
also-read-trending Trending

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 12, 2025)

The answers for the NYT Connections puzzle of today are discussed in the table below:

All answers for today&#039;s New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)
All answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Endorse. The words are Back, Second, Champion, and Support.
Green categoryThese words mean Detailed. The words are Elaborate, Thorough, Particular, and Minute.
Blue categoryThese words mean Era. The words are Age, Period, Day, and Time.
Purple categoryThese are In the NATO Alphabet. The words are Echo, Uniform, Kilo, and Victor.
Edited by Niladri Roy
