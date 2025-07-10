  • home icon
  Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 11, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 11, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 10, 2025 20:13 GMT
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. As usual, the publisher has presented 16 words that you must categorize into four different groups, each with a theme. However, the names of the categories aren't revealed until you have figured out the words that fit in them.

Since you only get four chances to solve the puzzle, you may require some assistance. On that note, this article offers four hints that can help you stay a step ahead of your peers and deduce the categories easily.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 11, 2025)

This segment provides certain hints that can help you figure out the names of today's New York Times Connections categories:

All words in today's New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese are names of some popular brands that also have their own apps.
Green categoryThese words can be used to describe someone who would make stupid mistakes.
Blue categoryThese words can sit before a common four-letter word that typically refers to a piece of music.
Purple categoryThese words sound like "offensive" qualities.
Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 11, 2025)

The answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle of today (July 11, 2025) are discussed below:

All answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Companies that have become Verbs. The words are Google, Uber, Photoshop, and Zoom.
Green categoryThese words are often associated with a Silly Person. The words are Goof, Yahoo, Dodo, and Goose.
Blue categoryThese are Kinds of Songs. The words are Folk, Siren, Love, and Swan.
Purple categoryThese are Homophones of Synonyms for "Despicable". The words are Fowl, Offal, Mien, and Vial.
About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

