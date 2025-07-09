Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 10, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The publisher has already announced 16 new words for today's puzzle that you must categorize into four different groups. Each of these categories has a different theme, and their names remain a secret until you can solve the puzzle.

Since the publisher only gives you four chances in total, you may require the assistance of some hints to be able to deduce the category themes properly. This article offers four such hints to help you save your winning streak. You can also check out the answers in the final section.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 10, 2025)

The hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (July 10, 2025) are discussed in the table below:

All words for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are parts of things that can reduce our commute time. Green category These are what army men wear. Blue category These are used to transport air or gases. Purple category These words relate to one's failure to utilize chances.

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 10, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle answers for today are provided in the table below:

All answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Parts of a Wheel. The words are Hub, Spoke, Rim, and Tire. Green category These are Military Clothing Descriptors. The words are Camo, Khaki, Drab, and Fatigue. Blue category These are Used in Ventilation. The words are Duct, Exhaust, Hose, and Pipe. Purple category These words signify Fail to take an Advantage of, as an Opportunity. The words are Blow, Miss, Lose, and Waste.

