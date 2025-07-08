  • home icon
  Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 9, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 9, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 08, 2025 19:13 GMT
Today
All of today's New York Times Connections hints and answers (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. Sixteen new words are live on the website as part of today's puzzle. These words must be categorized into four different groups, but their names remain a secret until you solve the puzzle.

To make it a little bit easier, this article features four hints that can help you solve the puzzle. Read on for more.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 9, 2025)

The hints for the New York Times Connections puzzle of today (July 9, 2025) are discussed below:

The New York Times Connections puzzle&#039;s words for today (Image via The New York Times)
The New York Times Connections puzzle's words for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryAny structure needs a strong base.
Green categoryThese are different types of footwear.
Blue categoryThis is how you ask someone to open the door.
Purple categoryThe endings of these words are synonyms for parts of a video.
Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 9, 2025)

All the answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle are discussed in the table below:

All answers for the New York Times Connections for today (Image via The New York Times)
All answers for the New York Times Connections for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThis category is called the "Lowest Part." The words are Foundation, Foot, Base, and Bottom.
Green categoryThese are Kinds of Socks. The words are Ankle, Crew, Compression, and Dress.
Blue categoryThese are Things you do at Someone's Front Door. The words are Buzz, Ring, Knock, and Shout.
Purple categoryThese are Ending in Synonyms for "Clip." The words are Compare, Parsnip, Connecticut, and Wallop.
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
