Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 9, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. Sixteen new words are live on the website as part of today's puzzle. These words must be categorized into four different groups, but their names remain a secret until you solve the puzzle.

Ad

To make it a little bit easier, this article features four hints that can help you solve the puzzle. Read on for more.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 9, 2025)

The hints for the New York Times Connections puzzle of today (July 9, 2025) are discussed below:

The New York Times Connections puzzle's words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category Any structure needs a strong base. Green category These are different types of footwear. Blue category This is how you ask someone to open the door. Purple category The endings of these words are synonyms for parts of a video.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 9, 2025)

All the answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle are discussed in the table below:

All answers for the New York Times Connections for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category This category is called the "Lowest Part." The words are Foundation, Foot, Base, and Bottom. Green category These are Kinds of Socks. The words are Ankle, Crew, Compression, and Dress. Blue category These are Things you do at Someone's Front Door. The words are Buzz, Ring, Knock, and Shout. Purple category These are Ending in Synonyms for "Clip." The words are Compare, Parsnip, Connecticut, and Wallop.

Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.