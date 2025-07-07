Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 8, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle features 16 new words, challenging readers to uncover the four categories associated with them. The publisher does not reveal these categories and allows a mere four attempts to solve the puzzle.

Ad

To that end, this article brings a few hints to help players. That said, you can also check the answers for today's puzzle in the final segment of this guide.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 8, 2025)

In this segment, we discuss the hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle.

All of the words for today's Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are synonyms for connection. Green category You can see these things in the dressing rooms of a sports team. Blue category You often need them to access different places. Purple category These people share their names (surnames are different).

Ad

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 8, 2025)

All the answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle are discussed in the table below:

All answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle of today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Liaison. The words are Relation, Affair, Fling, and Thing. Green category These are Seen in a Locker Room. The words are Scale, Locker, Bench, and Mirror. Blue category These are Something Entered for Access. The words are Code, Password, Pin, and Key. Purple category These are popular Johns. The words are Carpenter, Legend, Candy, and Major.

Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.