Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 7, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 07, 2025 07:09 GMT
Today
This article provides all NYT Connections hints and answers for July 7, 2025 (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (July 7, 2025) are aimed at helping you maintain your winning streak. To complete the puzzle, 16 words must be arranged into four categories, with you only getting four chances to do so. However, the names of the categories are not revealed until you guess the answers correctly, which makes solving the puzzle challenging.

This article provides four hints to help you decipher the names of the themes and narrow down your guesses.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 7, 2025)

This segment offers hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle. Check the table below for details:

All words for The New York Times Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words refer to people who might spill a secret.
Green categoryThese words relate to doing something memorable.
Blue categoryThese can be seen in an NBA match.
Purple categoryThese words come after a three-letter word.
also-read-trending Trending

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 7, 2025)

These are the answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are synonyms for Informant. The words are Canary, Rat, Leak, and Source.
Green categoryThese words mean Big Impression. The words are Mark, Footprint, Splash, and Impact.
Blue categoryThese are Basketball Moves. The words are Pass, Block, Shoot, and Dribble.
Purple categoryThese words sit after Top___. The words are Banana, Dog, Hat, Banana, and Secret.
