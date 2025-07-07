Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 7, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (July 7, 2025) are aimed at helping you maintain your winning streak. To complete the puzzle, 16 words must be arranged into four categories, with you only getting four chances to do so. However, the names of the categories are not revealed until you guess the answers correctly, which makes solving the puzzle challenging.

This article provides four hints to help you decipher the names of the themes and narrow down your guesses.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 7, 2025)

This segment offers hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle. Check the table below for details:

All words for The New York Times Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words refer to people who might spill a secret. Green category These words relate to doing something memorable. Blue category These can be seen in an NBA match. Purple category These words come after a three-letter word.

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 7, 2025)

These are the answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are synonyms for Informant. The words are Canary, Rat, Leak, and Source. Green category These words mean Big Impression. The words are Mark, Footprint, Splash, and Impact. Blue category These are Basketball Moves. The words are Pass, Block, Shoot, and Dribble. Purple category These words sit after Top___. The words are Banana, Dog, Hat, Banana, and Secret.

