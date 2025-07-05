Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 6, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle features 16 words, challenging players to group them into four different categories, each connected to a specific theme. However, the names of the categories remain a secret until you figure out the answers, making it even more difficult to solve the puzzle.

Below, we have four hints that can help you solve the puzzle. These hints can help you stay a step ahead of your peers.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 6, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle hints for today are discussed below:

All answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle of today (Image via the New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are fragile objects. Green category These are minute parts of matter. Blue category We call them doctors. Purple category The second part of each word sounds similar to a body part.

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 6, 2025)

The answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are discussed below:

All the answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Fired Objects. The words are China, Pottery, Ware, and Ceramics. Green category These are Particle. The words are Crumb, Morsel, Shred, and Grain. Blue category These are DRS. The words are Dre, Pepper, Evil, and Seuss. Purple category These words are Ending with Homophones of the Parts of the Leg. The words are Crypto, Disney, Decaf, and Prusian.

