Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 5, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can save your winning streak. The New York Times's popular daily world game has once again challenged puzzlers worldwide to categorize 16 new words into four categories, each with a distinct theme. You only get four chances to deduce all the answers.

This article offers four hints to help you decipher the names of these categories. You can also check the answers from the final segment if you find yourself down to your last chance with your hot streak at stake.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 5, 2025)

The hints for today's NYT Connections puzzle are discussed in the table below:

All words for the New York Times Connections puzzle for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words refer to deceitful operations. Green category Bakers would identify this category easily. Blue category These words are synonymous with "crave". Purple category These typically feature bullet points or numbers.

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 5, 2025)

Check out the answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle below:

All answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle for today (Image via The New York Times)

Category Answers Yellow category These words are synonyms for Con Game. The words are Scheme, Hustle, Racket, and Sting. Green category These words mean Combine, As Baking Ingredients. The words are Beat, Fold, Blend, and Stir. Blue category These words mean Yearn. The words are Itch, Burn, Pine, and Long. Purple category These are Kinds of Lists. The words are Bucket, Short, Laundry, and To-Do.

