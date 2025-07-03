Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 4, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle has returned with 16 words for seasoned readers. These words will fit in four different categories, each connected to various themes. However, the categories aren't revealed until you can determine the answers, and you only get four chances to do so.

To that end, this article brings four hints to help readers decipher the categories. You can also find the answers for today's puzzle in the final segment of this guide.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 4, 2025)

This segment brings all the hints you need to uncover today's categories. Read on to explore more:

All words for today's New York Times Connections puzzle

Categories Hints Yellow category These words can relate to a valid identity proof. Green category These words relate to what a two-letter word, that is a preposition, can mean. Blue category These words relate to multiple things another two-letter word can mean, one of which is related to a popular place in North America. Purple category This is another two-letter word that can mean multiple things.

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 4, 2025)

The answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are provided in the table below:

All of today's Connections answers for today

Categories Answers Yellow category These are What "ID" might refer to. The words are Feudian Concept, Idaho, Driver License, and Recognize. Green category These are What "IN" might refer to. The words are Inside, Inch, Indiana, and Trendy. Blue category These are What "LA" might refer to. The words are Los Angeles, Lanthanum, Musical Note, and Louisiana. Purple category These are What "OK" might refer to. The words are British Magazine, Medicore, Greenlight, and Oklahoma.

