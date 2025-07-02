Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 3, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle (July 3, 2025) features 16 new words, challenging players to determine the four categories they fit into. Each category has a group of four words connected by a theme, and you only get four chances to solve the puzzle.

Moreover, the names of the themes are not provided until you figure out the answers. This article shares four subtle hints to help you with the names of the categories.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 3, 2025)

This segment provides the hints for today's NYT Connections puzzle. They are:

All words for the New York Times Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words can be related to affinity. Green category These are important pieces of information that travellers need at an airport. Blue category These words are associated with pro athletes. Purple category These words relate to farmers.

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 3, 2025)

Check out all the answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle from the table below:

All answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words relate to Correspondence. They are Contact, Exchange, Dealings, and Interaction. Green category These relate to Airport Board Info. The words are Arrival, Flight, Destination, and Gate. Blue category These involve Pro Athlete Data. The words are College, Position, Number, and Team. Purple category These are Farmers' Things. The words are Market, Almanac, Tan, and Insurance.

