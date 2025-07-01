Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 2, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help save your hot streak. Word puzzle enthusiasts from around the world are tasked with categorizing 16 words into four related categories. However, the publisher does not reveal these categories and only gives four chances to solve the puzzle.

Therefore, this article brings four hints, which can help you figure out the themes. It also brings the answers to today's puzzle. Read on to explore more.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 2, 2025)

We will discuss hints that can help you figure out the names of today's (July 2, 2025) categories. Check out the table below for more information:

All words for the New York Times Connections puzzle of today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words are used for things that are duplicates of an original item. Green category These words are related to the father of psychoanalysis. Blue category These words sit after a letter. Purple category These words start with abbreviations of higher studies.

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 2, 2025)

All answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle for today (July 2, 2025) are discussed in the table:

All NYT Connections-related answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow categories These words are synonyms for Knockoff. The words are Bootleg, Fake, Copy, and Replica. Green category These words are Associated with Freud. The words are Dreams, Oedipus, ID, and Slip. Blue category These are Words after "T-". The words are Mobile, Rex, Pain, and Shirt. Purple category These words are Starting with High School/College Abbreviations. The words are Freshwater, Seneca, Juniper, and Sophocles.

