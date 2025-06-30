Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 1, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle-related puzzle features four subtle hints to help save your winning streak. The publisher has shared 16 words for today's puzzle, which are related to certain themes, per usual. Since you cannot know the names of these categories until you figure out the answers, and you get only four chances to do so, solving this word puzzle is quite tough.

Therefore, this article brings those hints so readers can get an edge over their peers in solving the puzzle. It also reveals the answers to today's puzzle in the final segment. If you only have a couple of chances left to save your winning streak, scroll to find today's answers.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 1, 2025)

The hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (July 1, 2025) are provided below:

All words for the New York Times Connections puzzle for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words relate to thievery. Green category We do these to make ourselves look good. Blue category This is why we need to groom ourselves. Purple category These words sit before a five-letter word that could mean a mineral or a rock.

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 1, 2025)

The answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle (July 1, 2025) are provided below.

All answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Steal. The words are Nick, Pinch, Palm, and Pocket. Green category These words mean Do some Grooming. The words are Brush, Shave, Dress, and Shower. Blue category These words mean Dapper. The words are Neat, Sharp, Tidy, and Smart. Purple category These words sit before ____Stone. The words are Birth, Mile, Key, and Touch.

