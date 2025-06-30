  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 1, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (July 1, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jun 30, 2025 18:55 GMT
Today
All the New York Times Connections puzzle hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections puzzle-related puzzle features four subtle hints to help save your winning streak. The publisher has shared 16 words for today's puzzle, which are related to certain themes, per usual. Since you cannot know the names of these categories until you figure out the answers, and you get only four chances to do so, solving this word puzzle is quite tough.

Ad

Therefore, this article brings those hints so readers can get an edge over their peers in solving the puzzle. It also reveals the answers to today's puzzle in the final segment. If you only have a couple of chances left to save your winning streak, scroll to find today's answers.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (July 1, 2025)

The hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (July 1, 2025) are provided below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All words for the New York Times Connections puzzle for today (Image via The New York Times)
All words for the New York Times Connections puzzle for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words relate to thievery.
Green categoryWe do these to make ourselves look good.
Blue categoryThis is why we need to groom ourselves.
Purple categoryThese words sit before a five-letter word that could mean a mineral or a rock.
Ad

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (July 1, 2025)

The answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle (July 1, 2025) are provided below.

All answers for today&#039;s NYT Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)
All answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Steal. The words are Nick, Pinch, Palm, and Pocket.
Green categoryThese words mean Do some Grooming. The words are Brush, Shave, Dress, and Shower.
Blue categoryThese words mean Dapper. The words are Neat, Sharp, Tidy, and Smart.
Purple categoryThese words sit before ____Stone. The words are Birth, Mile, Key, and Touch.
Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related articles

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications