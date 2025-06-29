  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (June 30, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jun 29, 2025 19:10 GMT
Today
All of the New York Times Connections puzzle hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections puzzle features 16 new words that must be categorised into four groups of four words. However, solving the puzzle without knowing these categories is incredibly hard, especially since you only get four chances to find the answers and save your win streak.

Below, we have a few hints that can help you figure out the answers to the puzzle. Read on for more.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (June 30, 2025)

The New York Times Connections puzzle hints for today (June 30, 205) are provided in the table below:

All the words for the New York Times Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All the words for the New York Times Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryDentists help you with these.
Green categoryThese things touch the highs and lows of human emotion.
Blue categoryThese are the second words from the titles of a popular director's movies.
Purple categoryOne word can refer to different things.
Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (June 30, 2025)

All answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are provided in the table below:

All words for today's NYT Connections puzzle for today (Image via The New York Times)
All words for today's NYT Connections puzzle for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Dental Additions. The words are Bridge, Dilling, Crown, and Veneer.
Green categoryThese are Metaphors for a Dramatic and Chaotic Event. The words are Circus, Soap Opera, Roller Coaster, and Whirlwind.
Blue categoryThese are the Second words in David Lynch Titles. The words are Drive, Highway, Peaks, and Velvet.
Purple categoryThese are What "Jet" Might Refer To. The words are Airplane, Black, Hot Tub Nozzle, and NFL Player.
