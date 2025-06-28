Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (June 29, 2025): All puzzle answers

The 16 new words for today's NYT Connections puzzle are live now on the game's official website. Word puzzle enthusiasts worldwide have already started trying out different combinations to figure out the four categories these words can be classified into. However, completing the puzzle using only four chances can be tough.

Ad

Below, we have a few hints to help you figure out the names of the categories. You can also find the answers at the end of the article. Read on for more.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (June 29, 2025)

The table below provides hints that can help you figure out the themes of today's New York Times Connections puzzle:

All the New York Times Connections words for today (Image via the New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category Kids love these cold treats. Green category This is what we do when someone catches us off guard. Blue category These are musical trends that people will attempt to recreate. Purple category These are common occurrences after heavy rain.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (June 29, 2025)

This segment provides the answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle. Find the answers in the table below:

All of today's NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Ice Cream Treats. The words are Float, Split, Shake, and Sundae. Green category These words mean Flinch. The words are Bolt, Jump, Jerk, Startle. Blue category These are Dance Moves. The words are Cabbage Patch, Moonwalk, Robot, and Floss. Purple category These are Seen in the Aftermatch of a Rainstorm. The words are Earthworm, Mushroom, Mud, and Puddle.

Ad

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.