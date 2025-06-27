Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (June 28, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle's hints can help you save your winning streak. As always, The New York Times has presented 16 words to the community, which can be categorized into four groups. The words in each group are connected by a theme, which you must deduce in order to ascertain its contents. Also, note that you must guess all four categories within four tries.

This article offers four hints to help you figure out the names of the categories and narrow down your guesses. If you're still facing trouble solving the puzzle, you can check the answers from the final segment of this article.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (June 28, 2025)

Check out the table below for all the hints you need to figure out the names of today's categories:

All words for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category You play with your canine pets with these. Green category These words mean huge groups. Blue category Follow the rules while on the road to avoid these things. Purple category These are the surnames of some of the greatest inventors of all time.

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (June 28, 2025)

The table below includes all the answers for the NYT Connections puzzle today (June 28, 2025):

All the New York Times Connections puzzle answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Things a Dog can Fetch. The words are Ball, Frisbee, Bone, and Stick. Green category The category is called Great Many. The words are Drove, Load, Host, and Score. Blue category These are Possible Results of a Traffic Violation. The words are Boot, Ticket, Points, and Tow. Purple category These are Industrial Revolution Inventors. The words are Bell, Singer, Diesel, and Watt.

