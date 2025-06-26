  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (June 27, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jun 26, 2025 19:02 GMT
Today
We look at the New York Times Connections puzzle hints and answers for June 27, 2025 (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections (June 27, 2025) puzzle is back with 16 new words that must be categorized into four groups of four words. Each of these groups is connected to different themes, although their names remain a secret until you figure out the answers. You only get four chances to guess the four categories and words that might fit in them.

This article provides four subtle hints that can lead you towards the names of the categories or words that might fit them. Read on to stay a step ahead of your peers.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (June 27, 2025)

All hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are provided in the table below:

All words for the New York Times Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese are synonyms for trendy.
Green categoryThese things are associated with the appearance of an angel.
Blue categoryYou may have seen them on Sesame Street.
Purple categoryThese words come before a seven-letter word that refers to a family member.
Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (June 27, 2025)

The table below has the answers to the Connections puzzle for June 27, 2025:

All words for the New York Times Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean something is In Fashion. They are Chic, Fresh, Happening, and Current.
Green categoryThese are Parts of an Angel Costume. The words are Halo, Robe, Harp, and Wings.
Blue categoryThese are "Sesame Street" Figures. The words are Monster, Count, Bird, and Grouch.
Purple categoryThese words come before ___Brothers. They are Blood, Chemical, Blues, and Marx.

