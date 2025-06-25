Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (June 26, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle includes 16 words that the community must place into four different categories, each of which is connected to a unique theme. However, solving the puzzle within four chances without knowing the names of these categories can be difficult. This leaves the community searching for hints that can help them narrow down their guesses.

This article provides four subtle hints to help you identify the names of the categories. If you have exhausted most of your chances, you can check out the final segment for the answers.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (June 26, 2025)

All hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are provided in the table below:

All the New York Times Connections puzzle's words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category You need these to make a salad. Green category These things are supposed to make your life easy. Blue category These are popular web series about catching criminals. Purple category The second half of these words relate to cards.

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (June 26, 2025)

The table below has the answers to the Connections puzzle for June 26, 2025:

The answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Components of a Salad. The words are Cheese, Lettuce, Dressing, and Protein. Green category These are Kinds of Machines. The words are Enigma, Swing, Pinball, and Vending. Blue category These are Legal Dramas. They are Suits, Goliath, Matlock, and Damages. Purple category These words relate to Ending with Cards. They are Bojack, Lovelace, Hawking, and McQueen.

