Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (June 25, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle challenges the community to categorize 16 words into four groups in four chances. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of these themes, making solving this word puzzle harder than usual. Therefore, many players often look for hints to save their winning streak.

Below are four hints that can nudge you in the right direction. Read on for more.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (June 25, 2025)

All hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are provided in the table below:

All words for the New York Times Connections puzzle of today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are different types of a popular dairy product. Green category You may have to help yourselves with these items. Blue category Carpenters use these tools. Purple category These are almost the names of certain birds.

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (June 25, 2025)

The table below has the answers to the Connections puzzle for June 25, 2025:

These are the answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Kinds of Cheeses. The words are Blue, Jack, Goat, and Swiss. Green category These are Beverage Self-Service Items. The words are Lid, Cup, Straw, and Napkin. Blue category These are Woodworking Hand Tools. The words are Chisel, Rasp, Plane, and Saw. Purple category These are Birds Minus Last Letter. The words are Cran, Hero, Flaming, and Rave.

