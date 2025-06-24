Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (June 24, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections (June 24, 2025) has arrived with 16 new words, challenging players to place them into four different categories, each connected to a theme. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of these categories until you determine the answers.

This article presents hints to nudge you towards the names of the themes, so that you can narrow down your guesses and solve the puzzle within four chances.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (June 24, 2025)

All hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are provided in the table below:

All the New York Times Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Catgeories Hints Yellow category These words mean something resistant. Green category You can find these things in nature. Blue category These names are mentioned at the beginning of a movie. Purple category These are found in different dimensions of our realms.

Answers for The New York Times Connections puzzle (June 24, 2025)

The table below has the answers to the Connections puzzle for June 24, 2025:

All the New York Times Connections puzzle answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Strict. They are Rigid, Stern, Tough, and Firm. Green category These are Botanical Coverings. The words are Hull, Pod, Shell, and Husk. Blue category These are Seen in Opening Credits. The words are Cast, Studio, Director, and Title. Purple category These are Objects in 0-, 1-, and 3-Dimensional Space. The words are Line, Plane, Point, and Solid.

