Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (June 23, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (June 23, 2025) are being shared to help you continue your winning streak. The New York Times Connections puzzle has 16 words that must be grouped into four different categories, each connected to a theme. However, since the publisher does not reveal their names until you solve the puzzle, figuring out the answers can be challenging.

This guide provides hints to help you determine the names of the themes. You can also get the answers for today's puzzle from the final segment of this article.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (June 23, 2025)

All hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are provided in the table below:

All words for the New York Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These relate to various types of clothing items. Green category These are different types of stories. Blue category These are books from a popular author. Purple category These words relates to drinking receptacles.

Answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle (June 23, 2025)

The table below has the answers to the Connections puzzle for June 23, 2025:

All answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Kinds of Jeans. The words are Boyfriend, Mom, Flare, and Skinny. Green category These are Fiction Categories. The words are Historical, Speculative, Literary, and Young Adult. Blue category These are Words in Hemingway titles. They are Bell, Old Man, Farewell, and Sun. Purple category These words come before ____Glass Glassware. They are Cocktail, Old Fashioned, Collins, and Shot.

