Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (June 22, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. This New York Times puzzle challenges players to categorize 16 words into four categories. Each category is connected to a unique theme, but the publisher does not reveal the names of these themes.

Therefore, solving the puzzle with only four chances can be difficult. Thus, this article brings four hints to help you figure out the answers to today's puzzle. Read on for more.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (June 22, 2025)

All hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are provided in the table below:

All words from the New York Times Connections (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category This category is about how the media serves you the news. Green category These words are related to the Declaration of Independence. Blue category These are popular shows from a renowned media company. Purple category One word can mean different things.

Answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle (June 22, 2025)

The table below has the answers to the Connections puzzle for June 22, 2025:

All of the New York Times Connections answers (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean New Announcement. The words are Wire, Flash, Bulletin, and Report. Green category These are Nouns From a Famous Line from the Declaration of Independence. The words are Happiness, Pursuit, Life, and Liberty. Blue category These are HBO Shows. The words are Entourage, Insecure, Euphoria, and Succession. Purple category These are What "Left" Might Mean. The words are Departed, Progressive, Port, and Remaining.

