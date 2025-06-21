Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (June 21, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle brings 16 words that players must categorize into four groups to save their winning streak. These groups are connected to different themes, which the publisher does not reveal. This can make it hard to solve these puzzles using only four chances.

Below, we have some hints to help you solve today's New York Times Connections puzzle. You can also find the answers at the end of the article. Read on for more.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (June 21, 2025)

All hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are provided in the table below:

All the New York Times Connections puzzle's words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words are used to describe a sturdy build. Green category These are businesses. Blue category These are byproducts of a fruit. Purple category These words form a part of different countries.

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle (June 21, 2025)

The table below has the answers to the Connections puzzle for June 21, 2025:

All the answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)

Connections Answers Yellow category These words mean Stocky. The words are Solid, Stout, Squat, and Thick. Green category These words mean Company. The words are Firm, Concern, Outfit, and House. Blue category These are Apple Products. The words are Brandy, Cider, Butter, and Sauce. Purple category These are Starts of European Countries. The words are Germ, Malt, Luxe, and Port.

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.