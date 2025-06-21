  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (June 21, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jun 21, 2025 00:45 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections puzzle brings 16 words that players must categorize into four groups to save their winning streak. These groups are connected to different themes, which the publisher does not reveal. This can make it hard to solve these puzzles using only four chances.

Below, we have some hints to help you solve today's New York Times Connections puzzle. You can also find the answers at the end of the article. Read on for more.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (June 21, 2025)

All hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are provided in the table below:

All the New York Times Connections puzzle's words for today (Image via The New York Times)
All the New York Times Connections puzzle's words for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words are used to describe a sturdy build.
Green categoryThese are businesses.
Blue categoryThese are byproducts of a fruit.
Purple categoryThese words form a part of different countries.
Answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle (June 21, 2025)

The table below has the answers to the Connections puzzle for June 21, 2025:

All the answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)
All the answers for today's New York Times Connections puzzle (Image via The New York Times)
ConnectionsAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Stocky. The words are Solid, Stout, Squat, and Thick.
Green categoryThese words mean Company. The words are Firm, Concern, Outfit, and House.
Blue categoryThese are Apple Products. The words are Brandy, Cider, Butter, and Sauce.
Purple categoryThese are Starts of European Countries. The words are Germ, Malt, Luxe, and Port.

Subhadip Dey

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
