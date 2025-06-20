Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (June 20, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections features hints that can help you deduce the names of various categories. The publisher brings 16 words for the community, with the task of categorizing them into four categories without any hints. Furthermore, you must figure out the answers using four chances.

Therefore, this article brings subtle hits so you can identify the categories or words that might fit. Read on to explore more.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (June 20, 2025)

All hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are provided in the table below:

All words for the New York Times Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category You use them to fix a torn dress. Green category This is how you save memories on your mobile. Blue category You have probably seen them in the pro wrestling industry. Purple category These words follow a three-letter word that also creates candles.

Answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle (June 20, 2025)

The table below has the answers to the Connections puzzle for June 20, 2025:

All the New York Times Connections puzzle's answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Items in a Sewing Kit. The words are Button, Scissors, Thread, and Needle. Green category These words mean Capture on Video. The words are Film, Shoot, Record, and Tape. Blue category These words signify Pro Wrestling Icons, with The. The words are Hitman, Rock, Snake, and Undertaker. Purple category These words sit after Wax___. The words are Museum, Poetic, Paper, and Seal.

