  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (June 20, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers (June 20, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jun 20, 2025 03:43 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections features hints that can help you deduce the names of various categories. The publisher brings 16 words for the community, with the task of categorizing them into four categories without any hints. Furthermore, you must figure out the answers using four chances.

Ad

Therefore, this article brings subtle hits so you can identify the categories or words that might fit. Read on to explore more.

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints (June 20, 2025)

All hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are provided in the table below:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All words for the New York Times Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)
All words for the New York Times Connections puzzle today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryYou use them to fix a torn dress.
Green categoryThis is how you save memories on your mobile.
Blue categoryYou have probably seen them in the pro wrestling industry.
Purple categoryThese words follow a three-letter word that also creates candles.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle (June 20, 2025)

The table below has the answers to the Connections puzzle for June 20, 2025:

All the New York Times Connections puzzle&#039;s answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
All the New York Times Connections puzzle's answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Items in a Sewing Kit. The words are Button, Scissors, Thread, and Needle.
Green categoryThese words mean Capture on Video. The words are Film, Shoot, Record, and Tape.
Blue categoryThese words signify Pro Wrestling Icons, with The. The words are Hitman, Rock, Snake, and Undertaker.
Purple categoryThese words sit after Wax___. The words are Museum, Poetic, Paper, and Seal.
Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword solver

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications